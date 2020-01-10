Xiaomi, Vivo and OPPO partner to bring new P2P wireless file transfer system

Created: Friday, 10 January 2020 12:27

Mobile phone giants Vivo, OPPO and Xiaomi announced their partnership to bring an innovative new wireless file transfer system to consumers around the world

An initiative of the newly formed ‘Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance’, the new system enables seamless cross-brand file transfer with just one click.

The new wireless file transfer system will allow consumers of these three brands to easily transfer files between their mobile devices without the need for any third-party applications or network data, supporting a wide range of files, including photos, videos, music, documents and more.

The companies said the move is also in anticipation of 5G adoption, where the average file sizes are expected to significantly increase with the availability of varied and richer content.

Spark Ni, senior vice-president of Vivo, said, “Vivo, OPPO and Xiaomi all share a strong user base, and such partnership will benefit even more consumers globally. For Vivo, this partnership reinforces our commitment to bringing a fast, secure, first-in-class mobile experience by making it even easier for our users to share files with their friends wirelessly. We will continue to bring more strategic partnerships like this for our users across the globe.”

The companies describe the Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance as a collective commitment between the three to drive the next generation of mobile experience. Together, the three brands will continue to openly collaborate to deliver new technological breakthroughs. The alliance is also looking forward to welcoming more brands to participate and expand the ecosystem in the future.