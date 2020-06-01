Antaira expands its industrial networking infrastructure family

Created: Monday, 01 June 2020 06:39

Antaira Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of industrial networking devices and communication solutions for harsh environment applications, has announced the expansion of its industrial networking infrastructure family with the introduction of the IMP-C1000-SFP-bt series

Antaira Technologies’ IMP-C1000-SFP-bt series is a compact, IP30 rated, gigabit Ethernet-to-fibre media converter featuring a 10/100/1000Tx Ethernet port.

It supports IEEE 802.3af/at and bt high power PoE that can supply up to 90 watts of power over Ethernet with a dual-rate 100/1000 SFP slot.

This product is designed to fulfill industrial applications that require distance extension and high bandwidth capabilities. This small form factor is ideal for saving space in outdoor applications such as factory automation, security, ITS transportation, power/utility, water wastewater treatment plants, and any other extreme ambient weather environments

The IMP-C1000-SFP-bt series has a built-in “Link Fault Pass Through” (LFP) and “Far End Fault” (FEF) function with 48~55VDC redundant power inputs with reverse polarity and overload current protection.

The IMP-C1000-SFP-bt-24 has the same feature set, but can be used in applications where a wider power voltage is required (12~55VDC). This product series supports DIN-rail as well as wall-mountable orientations. There are two operating temperature range models in STD: -10°C to 65°C and EOT: -40°C to 75°C.