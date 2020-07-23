Delta launches energy-efficient solutions for 5G, IoT, e-mobility and smart manufacturing

Delta, power and thermal management solutions provider, has unveiled new smart and energy-efficient solutions for 5G and IoT edge computing, e-mobility, as well as smart manufacturing at its digital exhibition

These include the SmartNode modularised data centre solution for fast and flexible implementation of energy-efficient edge computing data centres; the UFC200 Ultra-Fast EV charger, a 200kW system especially for charging point operators and fleet managers; and Delta's DIAStudio Smart Machine Suite, a digital platform that enables efficient machine development and configuration.

Delta's latest solutions include:

The SmartNode all-in-one modularised data centre for 5G and IoT edge computing

Delta's SmartNode Tier II and Tier III data centres enable rapid scaling of edge computing capacity, providing the perfect infrastructure for IoT and other applications that demand low latency, such as autonomous driving, remote healthcare and OTT media services.

The 200KW ultra-fast electric vehicle charger

Next-generation EVs, e-trucks and e-buses will demand access to faster and more powerful charging systems. The 200kW capacity of Delta's UFC200 provides an ideal solution for charging point operators (CPOs) and fleet managers. The output can be split to deliver 100kW DC charging to two vehicles simultaneously. It is equipped with an all-weather, seven-inch LCD information display screen and touchpad. It also supports RFID and payment cards functions.

The DIAStudio Smart Machine Suite (SMS)

The DIAStudio SMS enables users to efficiently develop a machinery system, from product selection, programming, to exporting on a unified platform. It is composed of three major software: DIASelector is an application allowing users to select specific components of the machine system; DIADesigner picks up to complete programming, configuration and commission on an integrated engineering platform; DIAScreen then lets users share tags between programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and human-machine interfaces (HMIs) or text panels to complete the operation interface.