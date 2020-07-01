Delta launches SmartNode for 5G and IoT edge computing in EMEA

Delta, a power and thermal management solutions provider, has announced the launch of SmartNode

SmartNode is a new generation of modularised data centre infrastructure solution providing flexible power system and cooling designs, quick deployment and scalable functionality for robust implementation in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

This latest Tier II (Tier III optional) data centre architecture can be used by telecommunications companies, enterprises, data centre developers, colocation providers and cloud services to rapidly scale edge computing resources and provide the infrastructure required for IoT as well as low latency applications.

SmartNode modularised data centres are available in five different capacities ranging from 33kW to 90kW.

Rakesh Mukhija, Delta’s senior director and head of Mission Critical Infrastructure Solutions in the EMEA region, said, “Data volumes will grow rapidly especially with the 5G roll-out and advent of low latency applications like autonomous driving, remote healthcare etc. in the near future.

“In response to this trend, information infrastructure has to change too. There is a shift happening right now from cloud computing to edge computing. That is why Delta, with the advanced R&D capabilities and experience in the data centre field, is introducing the new SmartNode modularised data centres, which are perfect for edge computing and enterprise level applications. The all-in-one design not only gives customers a one-stop solution, but also achieves high system integration and reliability.”

With flexible power systems and cooling designs, Delta’s SmartNode solutions deliver a rapid deployment of pre-engineered module with an all-integrated system allowing earlier phase IT revenue generation for faster investment payback.

Delta’s SmartNode solutions range from 33kW, 35kW, 50kW, 70kW to 90kW and are available in five different capacities. For five standard fast selection configurations based on customer specifications, all subsystems are tightly integrated and reliable, such as modular UPS, power delivery, cooling, DCIM and many more.