Ericsson launches AI-powered Energy Infrastructure Operations

Telecoms company Ericsson has launched AI-powered Energy Infrastructure Operations

The Energy Infrastructure Operations is an energy management solution that leverages artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to optimise energy consumption across network infrastructure for communications service providers

Integrated into the Ericsson Operations Engine, the company’s AI-based, data-driven approach to managed services, the new solution enables service providers to reduce OPEX and CO2 emissions from their networks while maximising site availability.

Using technology, the solution creates energy efficiencies on the radio network, where most savings can be achieved. The new solution not only addresses site-related energy savings, but also operational efficiencies to enable less site visits to be performed, ultimately resulting in CO2 emission reduction across multiple layers.

The telecom company stated that the deployment of AI-powered Energy Infrastructure Operations can achieve:

-15 per cent decrease in energy-related OPEX

-15 per cent reduction in site visits related to passive infrastructure

-30 per cent reduction of energy-related outages

Peter Laurin, senior vice-president and head of Business Area Managed Services, Ericsson, said, “We see a strong focus from our customers on reducing energy consumption as they look to make their operations more efficient and improve their carbon footprint. Our Energy Infrastructure Operations offering is an innovative solution with different efficiency scenarios to address different needs. Its AI-based data-driven approach will enable service providers to achieve OPEX and CAPEX savings as well as reductions in CO2 emissions.”