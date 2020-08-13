Schneider Electric introduces high-density multi-circuit power meter

Created: Thursday, 13 August 2020 08:00

Schneider Electric, a specialist in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced a new high-density power meter, the PowerLogic HDPM6000 range

This new range of meters allows for custom cost and network management solutions in critical installations. By leveraging the latest IoT-enabled technology, including MODBUS, SNMP, and BACnet TCP/IP, the HDPM6000 enables customers to manage power consumption better, optimise uptime, and allocate energy costs.

Designed for new construction or retrofit installations, these panelboards or busway multi-circuit meters meet a wide array of customer power applications. Ideal for data centres, hospitals, or industrial facilities with critical power needs, PowerLogic HDPM6000 meters are highly versatile and equipped with enhanced features that facilitate simple installation.

They also provide valuable power quality data at the level of the branch circuit to the building operators and facility managers that can be easily integrated with EcoStruxure edge control software or other third-party management systems.

“The new HDPM6000 solves the challenges that organisations are currently facing in enabling more robust metering and power management in critical power environments,” said Philip Cannon, Offer Manager for Schneider Electric.

The major advantages of the PowerLogic HDPM 6000 are:

-Modular and scalable to meet the needs of expanding electrical networks, including simplified installation to reduce wiring errors

-Asset management to monitor up to 192 circuits, and identify increased risks in branch circuits to detect potential issues (THDv, THDi, and waveform capture per circuit)

-Robust Communications: Support for MODBUS SNMP, and BACnet IP protocols

-Data logging with onboard memory, to meet the needs of robust code compliance applications

-Panelboard and busway monitoring solution with configuration and monitoring via an embedded web page or optional HMI touch screen and easy integration with EcoStruxure -Power applications via Power monitoring Expert or Power Scada Operations

-Cybersecurity that helps minimise vulnerabilities to your critical power assets and systems and reinforce your security strategies.