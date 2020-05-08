Altair acquires WRAP software to help plan and manage proliferating wireless communications

Altair, a technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics, has acquired the WRAP software business from Swedish company WRAP International AB

WRAP is a leading software technology for spectrum management and radio network planning for civil and defence organisations.

The WRAP software covers a wide range of applications with focus on controlling radio spectrum assets for maximum utilisation, including radio planning, interference, and coverage calculations, complementing Altair’s existing Feko, newFASANT, and WinProp software for wireless propagation modeling and network planning. The impressive users of WRAP include among many others major defence organisations, telecom authorities, broadcast operators, and public safety organisations.

“WRAP software will be a strategic complement to Altair’s portfolio as we fortify our solutions for areas like wireless communications including 5G, connectivity, and IoT,” said James Scapa, Altair’s CEO and founder. “We continue to focus on providing the world’s best software portfolio to help our customers meet their goals.”

As the world becomes ever-more connected, the required infrastructure is critical. This technology will bolt on to Altair’s existing portfolio in high-frequency electromagnetics.

“The WRAP team is thrilled to become part of the Altair ecosystem,” said OIov Carlsson, technical director of WRAP. “Since our inception, we have become trusted experts in spectrum management and radio network planning for civil and defence organisations, and we know that our wide-range of customers working to provide mission-critical safety communication channels will benefit from this Altair ecosystem.”