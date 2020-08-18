Airbus to build BADR-8 satellite for Arabsat

Created: Tuesday, 18 August 2020 07:40

Arabsat, one of the world’s leading satellite operators, has contracted Airbus to build BADR-8, a new generation telecommunications satellite

BADR-8 will replace and increase Arabsat’s capacity and augment its core business at the BADR hotspot 26°E.

The BADR-8 satellite will be based on Airbus Eurostar Neo electric orbit raising platform giving access to a wide range of launchers. It will include the innovative Airbus developed TELEO optical communications payload demonstrator. This payload is expected to enable very high capacity analogue optical feeder link communications, as part of the development by Airbus of a new generation of optical communications technology in space to be integrated in its future commercial products, which is highly robust against jamming.

Jean-Marc Nasr, head of Space Systems, said, “BADR-8 incorporates the best of our expertise and technologies, including a very innovative optical communications hosted payload. This further strengthens our continuing strategic partnership with the Arab Satellite Communications Organisation, which has been connecting people by satellite across the Middle East and the world for more than 40 years.”

Khalid Balkheyour, president and CEO of Arabsat, added, “BADR-8 will be joining our Badr-network at Arabsat 26°E hotspot, expanding our service over EMEA region.”

The satellite is scheduled for launch in 2023 and its electric propulsion system will enable it to reach geostationary orbit in four to five months, depending on the type of launcher used. It has been designed to remain in service in orbit for more than 15 years. The satellite will have a launch mass of around 4.5 tonnes and power of 17 kW.