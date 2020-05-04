Cobham EXPLORER terminals receive Inmarsat type approval

Cobham SATCOM and Inmarsat have announced the type approval of two new land satellite terminals

The low-profile vehicular Cobham EXPLORER 323 BGAN terminal and the auto-point ‘fly-away’ Cobham EXPLORER 6075LX VSAT terminal are now fully operational on the Inmarsat network with commercial shipments of each beginning immediately.

The new EXPLORER 323 terminal represents the first class 12, electronically steerable terminal for use on Inmarsat’s L-band Broadband Global Area Network (BGAN). In conjunction with Inmarsat’s network, the terminal promises a new standard in mobile communications in remote locations.

The class 12 terminal features speeds of up to 384kbps, support for BGAN (data and voice) and BGAN M2M (data) operations, and an integrated antenna and receiver, meaning only a rooftop unit is needed. Additionally, the EXPLORER 323 has an integrated WiFi Hotspot for setup, management and data access. Developed to integrate seamlessly with Cobham’s PRISM PTT+ offering, the EXPLORER 323 will enable telemetry and voice communications as well as other uses in remote rail operations, utilities, mining, aid and NGO operations, agriculture, public safety and emergency response.

Inmarsat has also approved the new auto-point ‘fly-away’ 0.75m Cobham EXPLORER 6075LX VSAT terminal for its high-speed Ka-band Global Xpress service.

With a dynamic auto-pointing correction the terminal maintains its connection even in windy conditions or when pushed or moved, optimising its connection constantly. The EXPLORER 6075LX also features a considerable reduction in weight versus the EXPLORER 5075GX for greater portability and will support high-bandwidth applications in broadcasting, resilience and field-office operation.

Mike Carter, president of Inmarsat Enterprise, commented, “With the EXPLORER 323 ideal for vehicular tracking and communications and the EXPLORER 6075 optimised for high-bandwidth operations, both terminals improve upon their predecessors and are set to make ultra-reliable connectivity easier to access in the remotest areas, wherever it is needed most.”