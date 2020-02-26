DIHAD 2020: IEC Telecom to present latest satcom solutions for humanitarian sector

Created: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 09:34

Satellite communications specialist, IEC Telecomalong with its partners has announced their participation at the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition 2020 (DIHAD) to be held from 10-12 March 2020

The organisation will be showcasing its solutions aimed at improving the efficiency of aid to the regional and international aid and development community.

At DIHAD, IEC Telecom plans to introduce OneGate Aid, an integral communications solution for humanitarian missions and e-camps. The satellite-based network management solution operating from a virtual platform is designed to efficiently manage crisis situation, enabled with monitoring and updating the communications network as rapidly as field demands.

With an option to build special apps on demand, OneGate can be future-ready satcom solutions for humanitarian industry, enabling the organisations to better utilise the technology and make a difference to the affected communities.

IEC Telecom has served more than 350 satisfied humanitarian sector customers around the world.