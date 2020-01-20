Eutelsat launches Konnect satellite

French satellite maker Eutelsat has successfully launched its Africa-focused Konnect communications satellite

The satellite was launched into Geostationary Transfer Orbit by Arianespace using an Ariane 5 rocket that lifted off from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana on 16 January.

Built by Thales Alenia Space, the communications satellite features all-electric propulsion and operates in Ka-band.

It is the first satellite to use Thales Alenia Space’s all-electric Spacebus NEO platform, developed under the Neosat Partnership Project conducted by the European and French space agencies (ESA and CNES).

The satellite will assure full or partial coverage for up to 40 countries across Africa and 15 over Europe.

Offering a total capacity of 75 Gbps, by next autumn this satellite will allow the operator to provide Internet access services for both companies and individuals at up to 100 Mbps.

Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Eutelsat, said, “Our congratulations to Arianespace and the Guiana Space Centre teams for successfully launching our Eutelsat Konnect satellite towards geostationary orbit.”

“The collaboration between Eutelsat, Thales Alenia Space and Arianespace on this ambitious satellite programme has resulted in a world-first broadband satellite for the African and European continents that demonstrates the suitability of satellite infrastructure as a means to deliver high-quality broadband services, contributing to bridging the digital divide within rural areas,” he added.