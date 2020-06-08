Gilat Telecom expands VSAT services across Africa

Gilat Telecom has announced that its VSAT services are now available in all African countries and offer significant advantages over other national and international connectivity providers

GILAT Telecom offers satellite and fibre-based connectivity solutions, delivering broadband communication to MNOs, telcos, ISPs, governments, enterprise customers, and organisations in Africa.

The telecom has invested in its VSAT offering to provide customers with a number of new features including:

-A new self-control portal: This gives organisations complete control over their networks and full visibility of all their services, including billing, OSS and BSS visible on the same dashboard. This portal was developed specifically for the African market with e-banking, ease of use, and availability.

-Faster time to delivery: With warehouses in seven countries and hundreds of field engineers, Gilat Telecom can provide fast and reliable broadband to an organisation within just a few days.

-Faster Speeds: Downlinks of 70Mbps with up to 15Mbps uplink per single terminal.

-Aggressive OPEX Pricing: Up to 20 per cent lower than competitors.

-A ‘More For Less’ pledge: Customers’ CAPEX is minimised with investment limited to high-performance remote terminals.

-Flexibility: The use of multiple HTS and regular satellites enables Gilat Telecom to tailor its service to meet the exact demands of customers. Providers include AfricaSat, ABS, Intelsat, Belintersat, Chinasat, Spacecom, Azerspace, SES, and more. In addition, Gilat Telecom uses the equipment and services of a wide range of vendors, including Newtec, iDirect, Novelsat, UHP, Comtech, Gilat Satellite Networks.

-The world’s first SD-WAN solution for satellite traffic, designed specifically to address the needs of African MNOs, ISPs and enterprises and using AI and machine-learning algorithms to improve traffic management and maximise bandwidth.

IPTEC has been using Gilat Telecom’s VSAT service to provide connectivity to NGOS, ISPs, and enterprises across South Sudan.

Davor Folkenfolk, head of engineering at Gilat Telecom, said, “We use an extensive number of satellite providers, which means we can pick the best service for our customers. We can then help them to maximise their bandwidth so that connectivity isn’t something they have to worry about anymore. Our new VSAT capabilities have been driven by demand and developed with our long-term customers. We thank them for their continued support and custom.”