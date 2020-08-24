Globalstar unveils new satellite messenger

Globalstar Europe Satellite Services Ltd has announced that SPOT Gen4, the new generation of the SPOT Satellite GPS Messenger, is available in EMEA

SPOT Gen4 is the latest addition to the SPOT satellite-enabled tracking and safety product portfolio. It provides users with ubiquitous reliable tracking and a vital line of communication with colleagues, friends and family, and emergency support enabled by Globalstar’s second generation satellite fleet in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Some of the SPOT Gen4 features include upgraded IP68 rating, motion activated tracking, long battery life, SPOT mapping, map layers, alerts, shared view enhancements, customised position icons, geofencing, SPOT map showing check-in/ok and track points etc.

As with its fellow SPOT devices, in an emergency, with a simple press of SPOT Gen4’s SOS button, an alert along with the user’s GPS co-ordinates are instantly transmitted to the GEOS International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) which, in turn, engages with local first responders to swiftly dispatch help to precisely where it’s needed.

Globalstar partners with a worldwide network of highly innovative value-added resellers (VARs) who continuously innovate to create and develop advanced complementary software and operations platforms specifically designed to support businesses and non-commercial agencies to protect their at-risk, lone or remote working staff.

“Thanks to SPOT Gen4’s new professional-grade mapping capabilities, with detailed and informative displays, we have the ideal safety and tracking solution for even more independent occupational SPOT users; being able to support this customer segment complements our abiding commitment to supporting larger organisations who benefit from the sophisticated feature-rich platforms which our talented and dedicated VARs deliver,“ commented Mark O’Connell, Globalstar EMEA general manager.

Delivering peace of mind to users all over the world

One leading VAR is UK specialist wireless and satellite technology reseller, Global Telesat Communications (GTC), a subsidiary of Orbsat Corp. Ten months ago, Globalstar announced that GTC had surpassed the milestone of selling 15,000 SPOT devices. This includes over 1,500 SPOT units deployed to safeguard remote working and at-risk employees for organisations including the UK’s Forestry Commission, Scottish Water and numerous other organisations.

“The new SPOT Gen4 was designed for outdoor recreation, adventure enthusiasts and field personnel who travel beyond reliable mobile coverage or go off-grid for work or pleasure. Its enhanced tracking and new functionality, with updated sleek and rugged profile, make SPOT Gen4 the perfect complement to our SPOT product line, and we look forward to delivering peace of mind to even more users all over the world.” said Dave Kagan, CEO of Globalstar, Inc.

SPOT provides ubiquitous satellite coverage, including North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Australia and North-Eastern Asia as well as delivering reach across hundreds of thousands of miles offshore. See coverage map for additional global coverage details.

Around the globe, more than 7,000 rescues have been attributed to SPOT satellite technology to date.