Honeywell launches world’s smallest satellite communications system for UAV

Created: Friday, 19 June 2020 05:15

Technology company Honeywell has launched its smallest, lightest satellite communications system, specifically designed for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)

Weighing in at only one kilogram (2.2 pounds), the new system is said to be 90 per cent lighter than Honeywell’s smallest connectivity system.

Satellite communications, or SATCOM, is a broad category of critical technologies that help to connect aircraft to each other and to air traffic control operators or on the ground. There are also technologies under this group that make Wi-Fi or fleet tracking possible in-flight.

Amanda King, vice-president and general manager, Aerospace Connected Secure Solutions, Honeywell Connected Enterprise, said, “Transportation as we know it is changing rapidly, and the need for connectivity is only becoming more important. As platforms evolve and new vehicles start operating both on land and in the air, it is critical that satellite communications technology evolves alongside them.”

The Honeywell Small UAV SATCOM system, powered by Inmarsat’s global satellite communications network, offers global connectivity and real-time video streaming to unmanned aerial vehicles.

The system can be installed on the vehicle in various locations to accommodate a wider range of platforms, while ensuring flight safety and avoiding unnecessary bulk.