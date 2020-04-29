IEC Telecom launches satellite-based solution to support critical communications

IEC Telecom has unveiled OneGate Aid Compact, satellite-based networking management solution, to improve the efficiency of first responders in regional communities across the Middle East and Africa amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The UN COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) recognises the importance of communication and new technologies to fight the pandemic. IEC Telecom Group shares these same values and is confident that the new solution will contribute to COVID-19 resistance by empowering critical missions with an efficient communication tool.

OneGate Aid Compact is an agile and future-ready network management solution that operates from a virtual platform and is designed to keep mobile humanitarian teams connected at all times, enabling full control and visibility over active telecommunication links.

Nabil Ben Soussia, managing director IEC Telecom Middle East, IEC Telcom Group, commented, “Successful operations during the COVID-19 pandemic are dependent on timely and proper communication in affected communities. This is especially critical to first response groups or mobile hospitals that need to act fast in areas with no infrastructure.”

“Now more than ever, telecommunications in general and satellite communications, in particular, are critical to support our frontline workers. OneGate Aid Compact was developed as a solution to support continuous communication. It provides satellite link in remote areas and serves as GSM back-up under terrestrial network coverage.”

IEC Telecom’s OneGate Aid Compact is powered by Thuraya IP+ for stationed use and Thuraya Voyager for vehicular use over Thuraya’s L-Band network. It enables first response teams with optimised network traffic availing services such as big data transfer and live conferencing.

Providing gateway for remote maintenance

OneGate Aid Compact aims to provides the gateway for remote maintenance, enabling technical support teams to monitor and troubleshoot at any place and at any time. It may be enhanced with an augmented reality toolkit, providing field workers with a ‘virtual pair of hands’ displayed on the screen of the device in use (smartphone or tablet). As such, limited staff onsite is exponentially expended via digitally present teams in the HQ and network support teams at IEC Telcom.

“In addition to the critical communication to support the frontline, we’ve seen a drastic increase in the use of video calls, which is a natural response to prolonged isolation,” commented Ben Soussia.