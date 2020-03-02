Orange, SES team up to open a new era for satellite connectivity innovation

Telecom operator Orange will be the first global telecom operator to integrate satellite-based terabitscale O3b mPOWER communications system in its network, to support the growing demand for connectivity in Africa

O3b mPOWER is the world’s only fully-funded non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) broadband system in development. Positioned at only 8,000 km away from Earth, the system will power low-latency high-throughput solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into existing terrestrial networks.

When operational in 2022, O3b mPOWER will provide multiple terabits of throughput globally to drive digital transformation and cloud adoption virtually anywhere on the planet.

The O3b mPOWER constellation comprises ultra-high-capacity, low-latency, high power MEO satellites, each with up to 5,000 fully-shapeable and steerable beams that can be shifted and scaled in real-time to meet customers’ demands. The system is ideally suited for domestic cellular backhaul and simultaneous international IP trunking applications.

Orange is a strategic partner for SES with its large presence in Africa and the Middle East, and with satellite gateways in several countries on the continent. With O3b mPOWER, Orange will substantially increase its low-latency MEO-enabled capabilities to support the growth of its bandwidth demand, driven by the ever-growing customer base, the new digital uses and financial services. The system will enable Orange to offer high broadband and seamless connectivity while extending geographical reach.

In addition, Orange Central African Republic will leverage the world’s only multi-orbit network, utilising SES’s MEO and GEO (Geostationary Earth Orbit) satellites to connect and aggregate 2G/3G traffic from remote base stations around the country to the core network in the capital of Bangui. This gives the operator a single source for cellular backhaul and core IP transit, as well as a consistent and seamless experience between the MEO and GEO services.

JP Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks, said, “With its ability to power a wide range of telecommunications needs, including cellular backhaul and high-performance cloud connectivity, O3b mPOWER – together with other terrestrial infrastructure – is key to connecting remote and underserved regions in the most economically viable way.”