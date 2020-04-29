Ovzon partners with Airbus

Created: Wednesday, 29 April 2020 07:01

Ovzon and Airbus Defence and Space has entered into a partnership through a reseller agreement in which Airbus will include Ovzon’s innovative satellite communication services into its portfolio in the UK

Ovzon, a broadband telecommunication company, and Airbus will together market Ovzon’s end-to-end services including Ovzon’s mobile terminals and efficient, reliable support.

Airbus will integrate the Ovzon solution in to its extensive satellite communications product and system portfolio. From late 2021, the offering will be expanded to include Ovzon’s own first satellite, Ovzon 3.

Ovzon 3 is an important step to further revolutionise mobile broadband by satellite, offering the highest bandwidth with the smallest terminals. Ovzon 3 is the first of a number of satellites planned for global reach of Ovzon's high-end service.

Airbus is an integrator and provider of advanced secure satellite communication services and network management infrastructure. Airbus delivers flexibility, resiliency and security for governments, militaries and international agencies with an end-to-end service offer bringing the most comprehensive bandwidth and terminal portfolio coupled with leading capabilities in network services and solutions.

“We are excited to team up with Airbus for them to include our industry leading end-to-end satellite service in their product portfolio. Their professional team has a long history and legacy supplying satellite-based communication services to demanding customers,” said Magnus René, CEO of Ovzon.

“We are always looking to ensure our customers are benefitting from the best and latest technologies as part of our ongoing service capability and offering. Being able to offer Ovzon’s advanced services and associated exciting mobile terminals to our portfolio means we can continue to bring the best available solutions to the front line commands and end users,” said Richard Budd, head of secure communications in the UK & US at Airbus Defence and Space.