RCS and SES Networks expand partnership with SD-WAN service

Created: Thursday, 18 June 2020 11:40

RCS Communication, an ICT company in South Sudan, has adopted a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) built upon SES Networks’ SD-WAN service that will enable RCS to deliver an improved user experience while optimising resiliency and bandwidth usage

SES Networks’ SD-WAN service is the first of its kind as it enables customers to optimally utilise their available WAN access connections ranging from Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) constellation, as well as fibre and other terrestrial links.

Through SES Networks’ SD-WAN service, RCS is set to prioritise the route application traffic between its MEO satellite and fibre links, resulting in improved up-time. Always-on network performance monitoring and analytics provides RCS with high visibility and insights on which to base informed decisions.

“Having been a long-time customer of SES Networks, RCS is pleased to expand the partnership through SES Networks’ fully managed end-to-end SD-WAN service,” said Flippie Odendal, managing director of RCS. “SES Networks’ SD-WAN service has met RCS’s requirements and direction of moving towards intelligent, software-defined services that will enable us to dynamically react to evolving market conditions and scale whenever needed.”

“We developed SES Networks’ SD-WAN service to bring to our customers intelligent, application-aware resiliency, efficiency, visibility and control. In today’s cloud-scale world, we believe it is essential that our satellite network services are a seamless, integrated extension to our customers’ networks. Our SD-WAN service is another step towards enabling our customers to grow their business with more intelligent and resilient, cloud-optimised services,” said John-Paul Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks.