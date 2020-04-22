SatADSL, YahClick to enhance connectivity across sub-Saharan Africa

SatADSL, the Brussels-based provider of satellite services, has partnered with YahClick to enhance its connectivity offering across sub-Saharan Africa

The partnership appoints SatADSL as a new Virtual Network Operator (VNO) partner to YahClick, the UAE-based broadband satellite services provider owned by Yahsat and its partner Hughes Network Systems.

The agreement will enable SatADSL to combine the capacity purchased from YahClick with its innovative cloud-based service delivery platform (C-SDP) to deliver a full range of flexible satellite services across Africa.

In joining forces with SatADSL, YahClick gains full access to the Belgian operator’s extensive licensed partner network spanning 45 countries worldwide and boasting more than 3,500 deployments. This presents YahClick with new opportunities to expand its distribution reinforcing YahClick’s status as Africa’s number one satellite broadband Internet service.

Michel Dothey, chief commercial officer at SatADSL, said, “Partnering with YahClick does more than just give us access to the company’s Service Delivery Platforms – it significantly increases our ability to make a tangible and lasting difference in and across the communities from West to East Africa we serve as part of our global connectivity offering.

“Our ability to offer high throughput Ka-band services will significantly impact the fate of some of the most underserved countries in the world, helping them to cross the digital divide and make the most of their considerable potential.”

Farhad Khan, CEO at YahClick, added, “The agreement will provide our customers with the best broadband solutions available, connecting them with the rest of the world through a fast and affordable service. In this uncertain period of enforced social distancing and self-isolation, we are delighted to help bring people together, supporting them to work, learn, and stay informed remotely.”