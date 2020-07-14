SES launches free-to-air TV channel to fight spread of COVID-19

Satellite telecommunications company SES has launched a free-to-air TV channel that will deliver informative content about COVID-19 to millions of households across Africa, Europe and the Asia-Pacific

The channel – Fight COVID-19 – broadcasts content that aims to provide critical information about how to limit the spread of the virus to underserved and rural communities.

The content is provided by trusted organisations such as UNICEF and AFP as well as global EdTech social enterprise www.Potential.com to impartially inform TV viewers about identifying COVID-19 symptoms, the recovery process and how to manage the effects of a global pandemic and social distancing, such as managing a household, children or mental health.

The channel will be broadcast from the SES satellite fleet, and available in the following regions:

-ASTRA 4A at 5 degrees East for sub-Saharan Africa

-ASTRA 2F at 28.2 degrees East for West Africa

-ASTRA 4A at 5 degrees East for Ukraine

-NSS-12 at 57 degrees East for Ethiopia and adjacent countries

-SES-9 at 108.2 degrees East for the Philippines

Steve Collar, CEO of SES, said, “COVID-19 has disrupted our lives in the last few months, and unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. Through the global reach of satellite, we are in a position to contribute our resources wisely to help provide important information to vulnerable communities.

“We have been fortunate to be able to collaborate with UNICEF, AFP and www.Potential.com who are willing to contribute their content for this good cause. Together, we hope to reach a wide group of audiences with reliable and trustworthy content and do our part in helping slow the spread of COVID-19.”