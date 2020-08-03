Spacecom, Gilat Telecom partner to improve satellite services in Africa

Created: Monday, 03 August 2020 09:13

Spacecom, an operator of the AMOS satellites fleet, and Gilat Telecom, a connectivity service provider, have announced that they are co-operating to develop a faster, more reliable and more cost-effective satellite service for organisations of all sizes across Africa

The service uses Spacecom’s AMOS-17 fully digital and advanced High Throughput Satellite (HTS) on both C and Ku band and Gilat Telecom’s unique SD-WAN MAX technology.

The service can be used for home and office connectivity, including video conferences, e-health applications, e-learning, e-education, etc.

The biggest benefits for African MNOs and ISPs are:

-CAPEX savings: Spacecom’s AMOS-17’s HTS fully digital payload enables Cross-Connection between all beam and all bands enabling the use of existing equipment which can also be set-up remotely by the end customers (on existing or new terminals).

-Higher throughput at reduced operational costs: Using Gilat Telecom’s intelligent routing, capacity can be expanded by up to 20 per cent (the equivalent of 6 Mbit/s can be achieved from a 5 Mbit/s downlink).

-Smart traffic management: Gilat Telecom’s SD-WAN enables service providers and MNOs to centrally control the route that both satellite and fibre traffic takes to and from the customer. It enables different applications – voice, streaming, caching (Facebook, Netflix, Microsoft cloud services etc.) - to be identified with automatic prioritisation, according to the customer’s needs and demands.

Dan Zajicek, Spacecom’s CEO, said, “This partnership enables us to boost the services offered to customers along with fast returns on investments to these growing markets. We are sure this fruitful cooperation will lead us to many great business opportunities in Africa, and invite all to gain great value from this unique collaboration.”

Asaf Rosenheck, Gilat Telecom’s CEO, said, “We are an innovative company always focused on how we can improve the service we provide to our customers. Our partnership with Spacecom demonstrates how we work across the ecosystem to drive down costs and improve capacity.”