4Stop announces its selection in CyberTech100 for 2020

Created: Wednesday, 03 June 2020 04:47

FourStop GmbH (4Stop), a KYB, KYC compliance and fraud prevention provider, has announced its selection within the Cybertech100

This list is made up of the top 100 globally recognised most innovative digital solutions providers of 2020, providing cyber defences to financial institutions.

CyberTech is one of the fastest-growing sectors within the FinTech industry, with FinTech global data showing investment in the space has grown 14x since 2014 to reach US$3.4bn last year.

That increase in activity comes as financial services firms move towards digital operations and expand their security budgets. Finance and insurance firms increased their spending on cybersecurity by 23 per cent y-o-y in 2019, according to a study by Gov.uk.

The CyberTech100 was created to identify the 100 innovative companies that every financial institution needs to know about when they consider and develop their information security and financial crime-fighting strategies.

4Stop was selected for its leading KYB, KYC and compliance services within the Cybertech100, coupled with their proprietary anti-fraud technology and data science, all available from a single API.

Through one API, businesses have access to thousands of aggregated global data points and hundreds of premium global KYB and KYC data services bringing them the agility they need to enable data services with minimal to no touch on their operations and IT departments, when and where they require them.

Businesses can create fully customisable workflows with dynamic decision-making frameworks, receive advanced monitoring intelligence and fully automate their KYB, KYC and fraud defence.

Entities can confidently anticipate risk and be empowered to make well-informed decisions, backed by quantifiable data to manage regulatory obligations and fraud risk, resulting in accelerated business performance, regardless of our online ecosystem evolution or regulatory advancements.