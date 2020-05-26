AdaptiveMobile Security to make Internet a safer place

In its continued efforts to protect mobile networks and subscribers from all global mobile security threats, AdaptiveMobile Security has announced that it will support MTN with their latest child online protection programme

The programme was launched in partnership with the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF). MTN is the first Africa-wide telecom company to partner with the IWF.

AdaptiveMobile Security’s network protection platform (NPP) provides a web protection solution enabling operators to quickly deliver policy-based control over the web traffic transiting mobile operator networks.

In the case of the MTN's online child protection programme, the web protection solution not only provides detailed reporting of the categories and volume of child abuse-related threats affecting the MTN network but also actively blocks malicious URLs blacklisted by the IWF, effectively stopping the spread of child abuse content.

Brian Collins, CEO at AdaptiveMobile Security, said, “With most countries mobile phone penetration now exceeding 100 per cent, mobile networks are more critical than ever as they form a pervasive component of almost every part of our society.

“The reality of today’s hyper-connected world dictates that mobile network operators have the expertise, competence, and intelligence needed to protect subscribers and fight malicious traffic on mobile networks. Our mutual aim is to protect subscribers and stop cybercriminals seeking to exploit mobile networks and abuse some of the most vulnerable members of our society, especially children.”

The partnership with AdaptiveMobile Security and the IWF builds on their commitment to making the Internet safer for children. Online safety is a community challenge and an opportunity for industry, government, and civil society to work together to establish more reliable principles and practices to the benefit of children and broader society.