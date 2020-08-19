AdcareIT rolls out of NFV-based secure SD-WAN services in Kenya

AdcareIT, a provider of outsourced technology services in Kenya, has selected Telco Systems and cybersecurity solutions provider Clavister to rollout NFV-based secure SD-WAN services in Kenya

AdcareIT is one of Kenya’s fastest-growing, managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s newly managed SD-WAN and cybersecurity services target SMEs and large enterprises across the country.

The joint solution features the connectivity and cybersecurity VNFs of Clavister running on solution NFVTime uCPE of Telco Systems. The Telco Systems-Clavister solution was provided on a flexible, pay-as-you-grow subscription model to reduce entry barriers and expand the addressable market for AdcareIT.

NFVTime by Telco Systems is an open virtualisation plug-and-play suite. It provides a complete environment with centralised management and ongoing orchestration for immediate service deployments. NFVTime’s operating system is the only available NFVi-OS that can run on both x86 and arm-based devices.

The secure SD-WAN VNF from Clavister is said to be the answer for IT administrators managing multi-site customers’ security infrastructure to simplify their deployment and maintenance routines while saving costs.

“These new connectivity and cybersecurity services are the initial steps of our strategic plan to expand our service portfolio and grow our customer base,” explained Tobias Seda, managing director of AdcareIT. “With this joint solution from Telco Systems and Clavister, we gain a significant competitive advantage and can quickly deploy cost-efficient SD-WAN and security services in a low-risk framework and expand to new virtualised services without replacing the existing hardware.”

The Telco Systems and Clavister integrated NFV edge solution supports zero-touch provisioning that minimises the logistics of service delivery and eliminates the need for costly on-site technicians.

Based on low-cost, high-performance arm-based hardware architecture, this joint solution allows AdcareIT to design, deploy and monitor multiple customer services in one centralised management solution across multiple locations.