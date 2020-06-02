AGC Networks to acquire Fujisoft to strengthen its presence in MEA region

Global technology solutions integrator AGC has announced that through its indirect subsidiary - Black Box Holdings Limited Cayman Islands - it will acquire Fujisoft (together with its associated companies in the UAE)

Fujisoft is a technology firm committed to bringing customers in the region the best possible technology solutions. The proposed acquisition for the company in Abu Dhabi is subject to approval from the Department of Economic Development in Dubai and from Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

AGC’s stated that the acquisition of Fujisoft will substantially increase and strengthen its presence and offerings in the MEA region.

This will also enhance the current solution portfolio of AGC and Black Box across cloud computing and virtualisation, cybersecurity, managed SoC & NoC, managed services, data centre and collaboration solutions.

Sanjeev Verma, executive director and CEO of AGC Networks and president and CEO of Black Box Corporation, said, “This acquisition accelerates our expansion in MEA region. In our pursuit to remain the customer’s trusted partner in providing technology solutions and services, the combination of Fujisoft and AGC will strengthen our relationship and relevance with our combined customers in the region.”

Albert Raj, managing director at Fujisoft, said, “This acquisition is a logical next step that creates substantial value for customers and stakeholders of both AGC and Fujisoft. It will truly benefit customers and business partners through expanded product portfolio and service excellence in the Middle East region and beyond.”

Rohit Himatsingka, vice-president and head corporate development and strategy, AGC Networks, said, “Operating within the restrictive parameters of work from home during the current COVID times and under the new normal, this challenging and unique acquisition by AGC is in the wake of our focused approach on continuing to be at the forefront to offer the best technology solutions and services in the various markets that we operate in.”