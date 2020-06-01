Allot launches new solution for telcos to protect their business customers from cyberattacks

Created: Monday, 01 June 2020 07:01

Allot, a provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, has launched Allot BusinessSecure

Allot BusinessSecure is a new solution that CSPs can offer to their SMB and enterprise customers to protect them from emerging cybersecurity threats, including malware, phishing, ransomware and crypto-mining, while increasing revenue.

Allot Secure also includes solutions for a unified experience on devices that are on mobile networks (NetworkSecure), fixed home networks (HomeSecure), public Wi-Fi networks (EndpointSecure), and for IoT devices (IoTSecure).

Allot BusinessSecure automatically identifies all devices in the network using machine learning technology and network visibility tools, and applies a customisable security policy to protect them and the network. The solution provides a network-based antivirus service that requires no expertise in security, and does not require installation on business or employee devices.

In addition, Allot BusinessSecure hardens the customer premises equipment (CPE) to further protect against many types of vulnerabilities.

Businesses can assign devices to a device group or branch through the unified BusinessSecure application, and apply content control to the selected branch, device group or individual device to customise ‘allowed’ content during working hours.

The application also provides unified reporting on all protected devices including on the network IoT devices. BusinessSecure includes a chat bot for self-diagnosis, which greatly reduces the time and effort needed to resolve network issues.

Angel Fernandez assistant vice president of security solutions, product management at Allot, said, “Over the last few years, Allot has successfully helped leading communication service providers all over the world deliver network-based cybersecurity solutions to their subscribers. Now, CSPs can generate new revenue from their SOHO, SMB and Enterprise customers with similar services that are designed for businesses.”