C2A Security adds additional security control to Vector’s AUTOSAR basic software

Created: Wednesday, 19 February 2020 11:03

C2A Security, an automotive cybersecurity provider, has successfully integrated its endpoint cybersecurity protection technology with Vector’s AUTOSAR Classic basic software

This integration will enable AUTOSAR developers to add an additional security control to automotive ECU projects without impacting time to market or harming safety compliance, and with a negligible runtime performance impact.

C2A Security’s endpoint solution safeguards the ECU by offering comprehensive runtime protection while complying with safety and security standards. It detects malicious activity in real-time and prevents attackers from leveraging potential vulnerabilities at the ECU level.

Nathaniel Meron, chief product and marketing officer at C2A Security, said, “Tier 1s and OEMs are increasingly applying cybersecurity controls in AUTOSAR embedded software projects.

“The integration of our endpoint security into Vector’s basic software, the market leader when it comes to AUTOSAR basic software and tools, gives AUTOSAR developers several advantages, e.g. they are now able to seamlessly add C2A’s endpoint runtime protection technology as a security sensor into AUTOSAR projects following the AUTOSAR methodology.”

Eduard Metzker, automotive cybersecurity solution manager at Vector Informatik, commented, “The automotive industry is increasingly deploying security controls in-vehicle E/E architectures. These controls include secure boot, secure OTA, HSMs, diagnostic authentication, policing, vehicle key management and secure onboard communication.

“Intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS) are a meaningful addition to the set of available security controls. IDPS systems require a wide range of different security sensors. We see C2A’s runtime protection technology as a potential security sensor of a distributed onboards IDPS. The proof of concept which was created during the collaboration showed that the C2A engineers are able to successfully integrate C2A’s runtime protection technology with Vector AUTOSAR basic software.”