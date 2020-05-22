Fingerprints expands its capacitive touch sensor portfolio

Biometrics company Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) has extended its fingerprint authentication touch sensor portfolio for physical and logical access devices and applications to meet the evolving design needs of the diverse and growing market for biometric access control

The new FPC1025 sensor version has a smaller footprint than the other models in the series, and is optimised for access devices where every millimeter counts.

This is the fourth addition to the growing portfolio of access controls by Fingerprints, which focuses on offering the highest biometric performance with the lowest power consumption and allowing for a variety of form factors.

Michel Roig, senior vice-president of payments and access at Fingerprints, said, “Demand for biometrics in access control solutions is expanding and diversifying. With the further expansion of our portfolio, we are enabling those with even tighter design to enhance new products with market-leading biometric authentication technology.

“By leveraging our expertise from the mobile world, we are committed to tailoring our solutions to meet the power, cost and design challenges of the latest physical and logical access control use cases.”

According to the company, the FPC1025 can be used by devices and applications where secure, streamlined user-authentication is required. All sensors in the portfolio come with unique features that enable an everyday user experience.