Futurism announces new unified endpoint managed security service

Created: Thursday, 21 May 2020 08:22

Digital transformation solutions provider Futurism Technologies has added a unified endpoint managed security service called EndPoint Secure to its portfolio

The service offers security and control over the growing number of mobile and IoT devices. Futurism will customise and fully manage the solution to enforce customer business policies on all their devices, including desktops and mobile devices, and provide customer solution management on a 24/7 basis.

In addition, the service utilises IBM Watson technology to detect and remediate malware and other security threats on mobile devices.

Sheetal Pansare, CEO of Futurism Technologies, said, “There was a time when corporate IT reduced risk to the business by controlling and securing a fixed environment, including endpoints. Now, employees and contractors are accessing critical corporate data with multiple mobile devices that are not controlled by the IT department. Mobile devices are a weak link and primary target for hackers and malware, exposing company data. To reduce the risk, corporate IT needs to control and secure these devices.

“With EndPoint Secure Managed Security Services, Futurism helps clients gain control and secure the mobile devices that jeopardise the integrity of their corporate data. Futurism provides 24/7 management support, so clients don not have to hire additional staff.”

Benefits of the solution include:

-Set and enforce device policies and secure all endpoints including desktops, phones, tablets, and IoT devices

-Control access for non-employees such as contractors, patients, or visitors that bring their own device (BYOD)

-Leveraging IBM Watson artificial intelligence, detect and remediate the growing number of threats and malware that exist on mobile devices

-Provide full operational and security lifecycle management to distribute, update, manage and secure mobile apps

-Set up a virtual wall on the device to keep personal usage separate from business use

“The Futurism EndPoint Secure will be especially attractive to small and medium businesses that do not have the resources or skills to install and operate a Universal Endpoint Management product. Futurism will manage policies and security for the client's endpoints and their growing number of mobile devices,” Pansare concluded.