HID Global introduces WorkforceID Cloud Platform

Created: Monday, 08 June 2020 05:06

HID Global, a provider of identity solutions, has announced its new WorkforceID platform that provides a seamless, effortless experience when using identity credentials to access physical and digital workplaces at an office, in the field or on the road

The new ISO27001-certified identity cloud service platform simplifies how employees access what they need to do their jobs while resolving workplace and visitor safety, regulatory compliance and a variety of new business challenges as employees return to work.

WorkforceID inherits the best capabilities from the enterprise-grade HID SAFE access to physical identity and visitor management software and combines them with deep customer insights from more than 250 organisations around the world to make a generational leap in unified identity.

It brings a completely digital and turnkey deployment for administrators and removes the complexity of on-premise software installation, configuration, and support.

For employees, contractors, and visitors, it provides an ultra-convenient user experience with several streamlined digital workflows, such as visitor self-check-in and rules-based access to buildings and IT resources according to employees’ modified work schedules.

Brad Jarvis, vice-president and managing director of the Identity & Access Management Solutions (IAMS) with HID Global, said, “We will continue to launch exciting new applications with our WorkforceID platform that will support a growing family of trusted identity solutions for workplaces.”

The platform enables organisations to unify, automate, and simplify identity issuance and management at a single facility or across any number of distributed offices or remote work locations.

Julian Lovelock, segment vice-president at HID Global, said, “Our mission is to enable a safe, secure, and productive workforce.

“The WorkforceID platform gives organisations a simple but powerful set of cloud-based applications for managing identities, with a great user experience that takes the manual processes out of adapting to new challenges in today’s work environment.”