Mindware signs distribution agreement with Keysight Technologies

Created: Monday, 17 August 2020 07:30

Value-added distributor Mindware has signed a distribution agreement with Keysight Technologies, a technology company that helps companies, service providers and governments speed up innovation in connecting and securing the world

Under the agreement, Mindware will offer the entire portfolio of network testing, visibility and security solutions to enterprises across the GCC, Levant, North Africa and Pakistan through its expansive network of channel partners to Keysight’s Network Applications & Security group.

Network testing, visibility and security solutions from Keysight protect businesses from security threats by providing actionable insight into the performance, stability and security of their applications and networks. Keysight’s solutions validate network functions, test security infrastructure integrity and provide an end-to-end view of the enterprise network.

This helps strengthen applications across physical and virtual networks for enterprises and governments, service providers and network equipment manufacturers (NEMs).

Nicholas Argyrides, general manager - Gulf at Mindware, said, “Over the past few years we have seen cybersecurity emerge as one of the top priorities for regional CIOs. In line with this, Mindware has been building out its security capabilities to address the needs of the market and our channel partners. We are always looking to add best-of-breed vendors to our portfolio.”

Building on the strength of Keysight’s Network Applications & Security group with customers in the telecom, government, and finance sectors, Mindware will seek to extend the same success to other verticals. The company will distribute comprehensive solutions from Keysight, while also providing value-added support, implementation, training and business development services.

Mindware intends to drive business for Keysight by upgrading channel partners through vendor technology-focused training and enabling sessions. The powerhouse for regional distribution will play a vital role in assisting its partners with potential business leaders and helping them to carry out proof of concept (POCs).