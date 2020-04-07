Nozomi Networks and Deloitte to jointly deliver IT, OT and IoT services

Deloitte’s EMEA Cybersphere Center and Nozomi Networks Inc have partnered to provide managed security services and solutions to holistically address IT, OT and IoT cybersecurity requirements in the EMEA

Deloitte will provide Nozomi Networks’ advanced solutions for OT and IoT visibility, operations monitoring and threat detection to customers in EMEA.

“With this partnership, our customers immediately gain access to OT and IoT network monitoring and threat detection that is fully supported by Deloitte’s cyber risk services,” said Nicola Esposito, risk advisory partner at Deloitte Spain.

“With more than 25 Deloitte engineers now trained and certified on Nozomi Networks technology, we are equipped to support custom deployments for our clients. Additionally, customers have the option to leverage Nozomi Networks solutions as part of a full suite of IT, OT and IoT security services now available through Deloitte’s Cyber Intelligence Centers in EMEA.”

Recognised as the market leader in OT and IoT security in the latest Frost & Sullivan Radar report, Nozomi Networks aims to provide superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across EMEA deployments. The company’s products span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualising and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include trouble shooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

In an increasingly digital world, cyber brings new opportunities and threats. Deloitte’s Cyber Risk services is set to provide customers with customisable suite of cyber solutions and managed services.