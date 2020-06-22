NVIDIA unveils AI platform to minimise downtime in supercomputing data centres

Created: Monday, 22 June 2020 09:04

Technology company NVIDIA has unveiled the NVIDIA Mellanox UFM Cyber-AI platform, which minimises downtime in InfiniBand data centres by using AI-enabled analytics to detect security threats and operational problems, and predicts network failures

This extension of the UFM platform product portfolio, which has managed InfiniBand systems for nearly a decade, applies AI to learn a data centre’s operational cadence and network workload patterns, drawing on both real-time and historic telemetry and workload data. It tracks health and network changes in the system against this baseline, and detects performance degradations, usage and profile changes.

The new platform provides alerts of abnormal system and application behaviour, as well as potential system failures and threats, and performs corrective actions. In cases of attempted system hacking to host undesired applications such as cryptocurrency mining, it is also targeted to deliver security alerts.

The result is reduced data centre downtime, typically costing more than US$300,000 an hour, according to research by ITIC.

Gilad Shainer, senior vice-president of marketing for Mellanox networking at NVIDIA, said, “The UFM Cyber-AI platform determines a data centre’s unique vital signs and uses them to identify performance degradation, component failures and abnormal usage patterns.

“It allows system administrators to quickly detect and respond to potential security threats and address upcoming failures, saving cost and ensuring consistent service to customers.”

The UFM Cyber-AI platform complements the UFM Enterprise platform, which provides network monitoring, management, performance optimisation, configuration checks and secure cable management.

NVIDIA has also added a third member of the UFM family, the UFM Telemetry platform. This tool captures real-time network telemetry data streamed to an on-site or cloud-based database to monitor network performance and validate the network setup.