SentinelOne technology protects AASA from cyber attacks

Created: Friday, 15 May 2020 08:27

The Automobile Association (AA) of South Africa (AASA) has rolled out SentinelOne’s AI-powered technology to replace legacy endpoint antivirus and successfully identify and defeat cyber attacks with zero dwell time

SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, enables complete forensic visibility of attacks and automatic remediation through an easily deployable and manageable lightweight agent that delivers the same performance whether online or offline.

Eric Hackett, information security officer at the AA Automobile Association of South Africa, said, “We turned to SentinelOne after discovering that our legacy AV wasn’t being effective enough in the face of ransomware and other attacks. With the AI-powered solutions that SentinelOne provides us, there is continual monitoring of what’s happening, and immediate action is taken to shut down and reverse attacks.”

“Because SentinelOne works in offline mode, the agent carries on operating on the machines even when they aren’t connected,” added Hackett. “This is incredibly important to ensuring there are no weak spots in the endpoint estate.”

George Paul de Lange, CEO, Cyber Intelligent Systems, said, “Our customers in South Africa and the greater continent rely on our MDR and SOC coupled with SentinelOne to stay secure; SentinelOne’s robust APIs enable seamless service delivery for our customers such as the Automobile Association of South Africa.”

Perrine Jouan, senior marketing director, EMEA & APJ, SentinelOne, said, “The AA is a perfect example of the many organisations worldwide who recognise where endpoint protection is heading and are turning to SentinelOne to deliver protection against deepening attacks and safeguard their trusted brands.”