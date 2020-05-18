Suprema enhances cybersecurity with new BioStar 2 platform

Created: Monday, 18 May 2020 06:01

Suprema, a security and biometrics solutions provider, has released a new version of BioStar 2 platform, enhancing the cybersecurity features

Suprema BioStar 2 is a web-based, open, and integrated security platform, providing comprehensive access control and time and attendance functionality.

In addition to the existing encryption of personal data used for authentication, such as passwords, fingerprint templates and face templates, BioStar 2 is now going further to encrypt all available data that could potentially link to any particular individual.

Young S. Moon, CEO of Suprema Inc., said, “We place absolute top priority to strengthen security measures and reinforce our security framework.

“Along with the current update of BioStar 2, we will continue to strive to make our solutions secure to make sure our customers’ personal data is protected.”