Trend Micro brings agility and automation to security operations

Created: Thursday, 13 August 2020 06:55

Trend Micro, a specialist in cloud security, has enhanced agility and automation in cloud security through integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS)

As a result, Trend Micro will deliver all-in-one flexible and scalable security that helps DevOps engineers build and innovate securely as they migrate into and build in the cloud.

“Trend Micro is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with a long-standing history of providing security solutions to help customers address their portion of the shared responsibility model,” said Siva Padisetty, general manager, AWS Systems Manager, Amazon Web Services. “Trend Micro’s continuing investment in integrations with native AWS capabilities, such as AWS Control Tower and AWS Systems Manager Distributor, reduces onboarding and management friction while adopting an enhanced security posture.”

“We understand that security teams do not always have complete control or visibility into how cloud instances are being spun up, configured and used across the company,” said Sanjay Mehta, senior vice-president of business development and alliances for Trend Micro. “Listening to and understanding customer needs, and feedback drives our innovations and collaboration with AWS. Having our solutions plugin natively with AWS offerings like AWS Control Tower and AWS Systems Manager Distributor adds visibility and automates security for our customers.”

Through this collaboration, Trend Micro Cloud One offers the widest platform support and API integration to protect the AWS infrastructure, whether building with instances of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), AWS Lambda, AWS Fargate, containers, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) or Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) networking.