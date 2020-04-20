Velodyne Lidar launches ecosystem partner programme

Velodyne Lidar, has introduced the Automated with Velodyne programme for its integrator ecosystem to commercialise next generation autonomous solutions using Velodyne lidar technology

Through the programme, Velodyne helps companies by supporting innovation, promoting applications and creating lasting customer and business relationships.

The programme reflects Velodyne’s focus on accelerating market adoption of 3D lidar innovations and driving revenue growth for its partners around the world.

There are currently close to 40 companies in the Automated with Velodyne programme. They have used Velodyne lidar technologies to build solutions in application areas that include advanced driver assistance (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, mapping, industrial, smart city, drone/unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), robotics and security.

Vikrant Aggarwal, president of Local Motors., said, “We’re constantly improving the passenger experience within Olli. Our manufacturing model enables us to test and add the latest and greatest technology such as Velodyne’s lidar solutions.

“Their team was instrumental in providing safety-inspired, breakthrough lidar technology to ensure our passengers have the best mobility experience possible. In being a part of the Automated with Velodyne programme, we are able to work collaboratively with the Velodyne team for global promotional efforts.”

Jon Barad, vice-president of business development, Velodyne Lidar, commented, “In this new era of autonomy, we are seeing exciting new uses of our lidar every day.

“These innovations have the potential to improve peoples’ lives in so many ways, including in efficiency, access to products and services, and safety. We are committed to working closely with this wonderfully diverse ecosystem to not only help deliver high-quality solutions, but to also support their business growth.”