Vembu announces partnership with MBUZZ technologies

Created: Friday, 13 March 2020 07:34

Vembu, one of the leading backup and disaster recovery solution vendor, has announced a partnership with MBUZZ technologies, a value-added reseller in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe region

This partnership agreement allows MBUZZ to distribute Vembu’s backup and DR product, Vembu BDR Suite across the Middle East and Africa, thereby expanding Vembu’s global presence in the region.

SMBs and Enterprise businesses across the Middle East and Africa can now take advantage of a comprehensive, affordable and straightforward mechanism of Vembu BDR Suite to provide data protection for their data centres.

Fawwaz Al Shammari, CEO MBUZZ, said, “We are extremely delighted to have the innovative backup and replication vendor- Vembu in our distribution portfolio. In the context of data explosion happening across the region, our customers are demanding the most cost-efficient and robust backup and disaster recovery solutions. We are sure, the new partnership with Vembu would cater to our customer requirements.”

Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, vice-president of product management, Vembu, said, With the MBUZZ’s expertise of data centre, telecom, cybersecurity working in conjunction with the Vembu’s complete backup and DR solution for diverse IT infrastructure deployed in virtual, physical and cloud, we intend to provide affordable and enterprise-level functionalities to businesses that have a tighter budget and do not want to compromise on critical backup and DR features.”