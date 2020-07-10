Vodacom Business teams up with Cloudflare to enhance cyber resilience

Vodacom Business, cloud and hosting services, connectivity and Internet of Things solutions provider, has partnered with Cloudflare to provide businesses of all sizes, faster, more secure and reliable website services

Cybersecurity has become a major concern for organisations of all sizes as protecting devices, networks, client data and apps is an essential component of doing business in today’s digital world, according to Vodacom.

A Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack is swiftly becoming a common type of cyber attack. DDoS attacks target websites and online services with a view to overwhelming them with more traffic than can be accommodated by the server or network.

This ultimately makes the website or service inoperable, resulting in loss of revenue, operating costs and, more importantly, damage to the brand of a company.

Cloudflare partnership will enable Vodacom Business to provide DDoS protection and traffic acceleration for all network infrastructure – whether on-site, cloud-hosted, or in a hybrid environment.

Business networks now more than ever need to stay secure, fast and reliable. The network of Cloudflare provides the scale and performance that helps organisations deliver superior application experience while maintaining secure environments.

Kabelo Makwane, managing executive for cloud, hosting and security at Vodacom Business, said, “As a leading supplier of telecommunications, infrastructure and enterprise software in South Africa, Vodacom Business’s partnership with Cloudflare ensures that our customers have the best products and solutions available to protect them from today’s increasingly sophisticated online threats.

“Now is not the time to let your guard down. With some businesses going back to their offices but many others still operating via remote working, cyber criminals are gearing up to further attack businesses as they adopt a hybrid model between their corporate network and remote set up.”

“This solution is vital for Internet applications such as websites that collect users’ personal details and require additional security and can be applied by financial institutions, hospitals and any other businesses to ensure their customers’ personal information remains secure,” concluded Makwane.