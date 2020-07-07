Wael Handous appointed as managing director of MEA Tec

Wael Handous is the new managing director of MEA Tec, one of the leading technology distributors in networking and cybersecurity in Africa and the Middle East

Handous is tasked with mapping the company’s business strategy and implementing it to transform the business into a future ready enterprise, the region’s first Managed Security Service Distributor (MSSD) that provides end-to-end cybersecurity solutions.

He will on-board large managed security service providers and system integrators from his network sphere to make the transition. Wael Handous will oversee the company’s operations across the Middle East and Africa to offer clients and partners in these markets real time local support filling niches in the market while leveraging alliances with global vendors.

Handous said, “We will enter cybersecurity market segments to fill gaps with services such as email authentication, EDR and Big Data Translation to name a few. We have resources on ground that offer the entire gamut of services from global vendors. We speak the customer’s language while maintaining close links with vendors through our alliance manager stationed in the UK.”

“MEA Tec embodies the axiom ‘Think global, act local. The company have a strong lineage of 15 years and is well established with offices in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon Nigeria and South Africa. MEA Tec aims to become more than a traditional distribution company, to move forward and be the market’s leading managed security service distributor.”