Wedge Networks appoints Spectrami as distribution partner for MENA region

Cybersecurity value-added distributor Spectrami has been appointed as an authorised distribution partner for Wedge Networks for the Middle East and Africa region

Through this partnership, Spectrami will be able to provide its regional customers with the Wedge Absolute Real-time Protection (WedgeARP) platform that seeks real-time protection from the growing cybersecurity threats in the area.

WedgeARP provides real-time network-based threat protection for all types of endpoints across a wide array of networks (mobile data, 5G, SD-WAN, SASE, and smart-city/IIoT).

WedgeARP can detect malware in milliseconds with the help of an embedded deep learning AI engine and patented real-time deep content inspection technology. Running on an orchestrated threat management platform, it is an effective approach to enable large-scale real-time threat prevention.

Through this agreement, Spectrami is expanding its portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, and adding Wedge Networks creates an excellent opportunity for Spectrami's vast network of channel partners, resellers, MSPs, and VARs to provide real-time threat protection without compromising business performance in the region.

Anand Choudha, CEO at Spectrami, said, “We are all geared up to introduce the WedgeARP platform to our channel partners and with our in-house dedicated team of specialists, we will execute both sales and technical support to our channel partners that will enable them to offer this real-time threat protection platform to their customers spread across various industry verticals.”

Spectrami is said to be one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity value-added distributors in the Middle East region with a focus on providing advanced security products and solutions across the Middle East.

Hongwen Zhang, Wedge Networks, CEO and chief technology officer, said, “The MENA region is an important market for Wedge Networks in our mission to secure the cloud-connected world.

“Spectrami is a strong partner for us to serve this market. We are impressed with its forward thinking of the Cloud Distribution Strategy. Working closely, this partnership will bring the much needed real-time threat prevention ability to secure governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructures.”