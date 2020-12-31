Mondia brings entertainment platform Monsooq to Nigeria

Created: Thursday, 31 December 2020 09:08

Mondia, a leading mobile technology company specialising in the marketing and distribution of digital content, has announced its second African launch of the time-based entertainment platform Monsooq, in Nigeria

This follows on the heels of the initial launch in South Africa.

Monsooq is the first model of its kind to use time as a currency. Users pay only for the time they spend consuming content and are not required to enter into any contracts or subscriptions.

Entertainment anytime anywhere

Monsooq’s time-based model allows consumers to purchase entertainment time just like mobile airtime and use that time to consume any content they choose, including movies, sports, educational content, books, series, games and music – all on a single, convenient, end-to-end entertainment platform.

Whether a consumer wants to play a game for 30 minutes while commuting, or binge a new series for six hours, they can securely load that amount of time to their profile using a debit or credit card. And when their time comes to an end, they simply top up with more.

Nigeria houses incredible content

Dr Amadeo Rahmann, Mondia Group CEO, said, “Africa is the next frontier in regard to digitalisation. Our extensive footprint, increasing customer base and significant experience in the region make Africa a natural choice of focus for us. African markets, especially Nigeria, with its large population and growth of digital streaming services, are primed for the democratisation of content. Mondia is firmly focused on changing the way people consume entertainment. We have incredible reach and deep understanding of the geographies in which we operate, with over 1.4 billion potential users in these countries.”

Mondia believes that Nigeria is a major local content hub for Africa with its Nollywood media and entertainment industry providing world-class content. Nigeria is also the second-largest film producer in the world in terms of number of films. The local industry employs about one million people and generates more than US$7bn for the economy, and Mondia is excited to help provide another platform for this content.

The “new normal” brings new opportunities

“COVID-19 has had such a dramatic impact on economies globally, deeply affecting consumers’ disposable income. We believe that the Monsooq model is reflective of the changed financial situation of consumers while bringing much needed entertainment during these difficult times,” concluded Dr Rahmann.

Monsooq also represents a new frontier of content monetisation for entertainment providers, giving them direct access to customers who are not interested in a traditional subscription model.

Content is king

The platform has partnered with leading regional content providers such as Viva Nation and Wi-flix and well-known international TV channels, sports and games providers. It offers more than 20 000 hours of entertainment including, Esport and EPIC ON. In addition, Mondia will also feature their entertainment services which boast leading games and music titles.