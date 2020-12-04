SES, Televisionsklub extend partnership for TV distribution of Satelio

Satellite TV viewers across sub-Saharan Africa will be able to continue watching German TV channels offered by Satelio in Namibia and Deukom in South Africa announced TV platform operators and SES, a leading provider of content connectivity solutions

Satelio and Deukom are operated by Deutscher Televisionsklub Betriebs GmbH and broadcasted via SES’s key orbital position at 5⁰ East.

In addition to a five-year extension, Televisionsklub will upgrade to a full transponder on ASTRA 4A to serve its customers across sub-Saharan Africa, focusing on Namibia and South Africa. The renewal and expansion of ASTRA 4A’s capacity will enable the platform to offer more HD channels and entertaining content to its audience.

“This renewal and expansion of capacity deal is proof of our satisfaction with the service that SES has been providing. In the last five years, we have seen how they have allowed us to expand our reach to more TV audiences across Africa. As we continue to grow our business with better quality and high-definition content, we look towards working with SES to grow our TV viewership at 5⁰ East,” said Damir Krilcic, CEO at Televisionsklub.

“The original five-year term contract with SES was signed in 2015. This new multi-year contract with Televisionsklub confirms their trust in us as a strong, reliable partner, and we are delighted to support them so that they can continue to focus on delivering an outstanding service to its German-speaking community in sub-Saharan Africa,” said Clint Brown, vice-president, sales and market development SES Video Africa. “Satellite continues to play an important role in TV distribution in Africa as it’s the most cost-effective way to reach the masses.”