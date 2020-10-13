Showmax announces five new Kenyan channels

Online TV service provider Showmax has announced that it has added five popular Kenyan entertainment and news channels to their package

Showmax is already streaming Kenyan series including Selina, Kina and Njoro wa Uba as well as Hollywood movies, series and the best children’s content, live sports from SuperSport on Showmax Pro. Showmax has now added a selection of live channels to its content catalogue. The channels are K24 TV; KBC Channel 1; KTN Home; KTN News NTV.

Live channels will be available to both Showmax and Showmax Pro subscribers, including mobile plans, and will be available on the web and mobile devices, as well as on select Samsung and LG Smart TVs.

“With the addition of these live channels, Showmax offers Kenyans a one-stop streaming destination featuring the best of international and Kenyan shows, movies and kids’ shows, the world’s best sport from SuperSport on our Pro plan and now, live streams of Kenya’s biggest channels,” said Yolisa Phahle, CEO of Connected Video.