STARZPLAY now available across MENA via Apple TV channels

Created: Wednesday, 23 September 2020 11:01

STARZPLAY, the SVOD service in the MENA region, is now available to customers across the region on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app

The service offers entertainment for, including Hollywood and Arabic movies, TV shows, documentaries, kids’ entertainment and original content.

It features thousands of premium titles, including original hit shows such as Baghdad Central, Power and Spartacus, as well as popular shows such as Friends, The Big Bang Theory and The Office, plus the newest Arabic content and the biggest Hollywood blockbusters.

Customers can sign up for a seven-day free trial in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt and subscribe directly to STARZPLAY for US$11 per month on the Apple TV app.

The company said subscribers can watch online on-demand or enjoy offline downloads of their favourite shows on the Apple TV app via Apple TV channels. With family sharing, up to six friends or family members can use just their Apple ID and password to share Apple TV channel subscriptions.

Danny Bates, CCO and co-founder at STARZPLAY, said, “Online streaming in the region is growing faster than ever. As the region’s leading video streaming service, we constantly look for innovative avenues to offer quality content to hungry audiences. Offering STARZPLAY through Apple TV channels will open up a whole new customer base and further drive the growth of the video streaming market in MENA.”