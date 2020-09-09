The Africa Channel moves its cable and streaming TV operations to cloud with Amagi

The Africa Channel has partnered with Amagi, a cloud-based TV broadcasting and streaming technology provider, to streamline its entire broadcast workflow across cable, satellite and digital OTT services

This integration has helped The Africa Channel gain significant distribution efficiencies while achieving greater transparency throughout its operations.

Launched in 2005, The Africa Channel is a showcase for English language TV series, specials, documentaries, feature films, music, soaps, biographies, current business analysis, cultural and historical programmes of the African continent. The channel's aim is to build bridges between Africa and the world by reinforcing the positive narratives of the continent and by highlighting the diverse scope of contemporary Africa through various content and programming.

“As we cater to both cable and streaming TV audiences, having two different broadcast operations impacted our ability to scale, and swiftly respond to rapidly changing viewer and platform preferences,” said Narendra Reddy, vice-president and general manager, The Africa Channel. “Partnering with Amagi allows us to leverage their deep technical integration with leading video service platforms enabling The Africa Channel to reach the underserved African diaspora audience worldwide with premium African content.”

The Africa Channel’s Amagi technology stack consists of CLOUDPORT, cloud-based channel playout platform, and THUNDERSTORM, Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) platform. Using a simple web UI, The Africa Channel moved all its content to Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, generated playlists, schedules, added dynamic graphics and created broadcast-grade linear channels to be distributed to cable and streaming TV platforms. The entire workflow can be managed from any remote location, including 24x7 monitoring of broadcast operations.

“As traditional broadcast TV networks expand to OTT and on-demand formats, the ability to seamlessly unify both offerings is an important success factor. By leveraging the right cloud and automation tools, TV networks can accrue the benefits of integration such as a streamlined approach and lower costs. We are happy to partner with The Africa Channel as it forges ahead in its mission to provide a window into modern African life to an ever-increasing audience,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi.