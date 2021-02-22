6G Communications a massive opportunity, says IDTechEx report

Created: Monday, 22 February 2021 09:33

6G Communications poses a trillion dollar opportunity, according to IDTechEx’s 6G Communications Market, Devices, Materials 2021-2041

That will continue as funding escalates to widespread deployment around 2030. New generations come about every ten years but this one is different. Effectively instant transfer of the finest image detail, working high aloft and underwater and internet to everyone are only a part of the objective.

For the first time, 6G will provide power with the signal so batteryless devices arrive. The Internet of Things (IoT) moves from puffed to possible in billions, nodal energy harvesting moving from hopeless to adequate. With 6G, for the first time, sensing, positioning and distributed intelligence are central to the basic concept and design.

Much of the essential new hardware needed does not exist. Think software-programmable metasurfaces, adequate THz transistors and solar drones in the stratosphere for five years at a time. Tens of thousands of extra low-orbit satellites must be deployed but this is a battle for national supremacy. Consequently, tens of billions of dollars will be invested by governments and companies to create the trillions of dollars of possible benefits. Added-value material suppliers will see graphene and metamaterials become very important for thermal, optical, electrical and electronic functions.

