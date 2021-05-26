CMC Networks and NetMotion to boost SASE solution in Africa

CMC Networks has partnered with NetMotion as sole distributors of the cutting-edge Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution in Africa as well as a key value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East

This comes as CMC Networks expands its rapid adaptive network (C-RAN) with Secure Access to address the rapidly changing decentralisation of the borderless enterprise workforce.

The solution aims to secures the enterprise WAN, allowing for increased productivity, enhanced digital experience monitoring, and optimised routing of mission critical data.

Geoff Dornan, chief technical officer at CMC Networks, said, “Needlessly convoluted security solutions are cumbersome and unproductive. C-RAN Secure Access enables customers to connect to the corporate network easily, securely and with full control by means of monitoring performance, productivity and user experience,” notes Dornan.

In addition to unsurpassed flexibility and control, C-RAN Secure Access enables customers the ability to prioritise traffic and enables network persistence which ensures operational continuity for people on the go and those working from remote locations.

Dornan notes a practical example of the power of C-RAN Secure Access in action is ensuring the continuity of call centre environments are maintained even when agents work remotely and encounter intermittent connectivity. “C-RAN Secure Access ensures calls are not disconnected and normal business operations can thrive. This is particularly important where meeting consumer demands by providing an exceptional, frictionless service is a key differentiator and crucial to an organisation’s success.”

“This, together with the ability to have full visibility of user status and link performance gives CMC Networks’ customers the ability to proactively manage change and adapt to support continued operations,” noted Dornan.