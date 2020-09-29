Datamatics expands to META region with Ingram Micro

Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a technology, BPM and intelligent automation and digital solutions company, has announced that it expanded its strategic alliance with Ingram Micro in the META region

The distribution agreement is for its intelligent automation products including, Datamatics TruBot, TruCap+, TruBI and TruAI. Ingram Micro has been associated with Datamatics and is a distributor for the Indian region as well. Ingram Micro delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world.

Datamatics is investing aggressively in the expansion of its ally network and has more than 170 business associates worldwide. The evolving channel ecosystem increases sales momentum and ensures the smooth implementation and support of its products. Teaming with Ingram Micro will provide Datamatics with access to Ingram Micro’s vast network of technology allies across the META region and Tier 2 & 3 locations.

Ingram Micro will be a distributor for TruBot, TruBI, TruAI, and TruCap+ licenses in the META region, gaining complete access to various product modules and platforms, access to training and technical programmes.

Murali Sathya, vice-president and global head of channels, Datamatics, said, “As we continue to invest in our IA products, our alliance will play a key role in reaching out to newer geographies and prospects. We look forward to working closely with the Ingram Micro team in assisting our associates and customers in their digital transformation journey.”

Ali Baghdadi, senior vice-president and CEO, Ingram Micro META region, said, “Ingram Micro is always looking to bring cutting-edge technologies to the market, and we are inspired to ally with Datamatics. With our immense network of industry associates and established connections with the enterprise, we look forward to enabling our data-driven industry allies with advanced smart solutions.”