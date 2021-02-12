Ericsson and T-Systems to provide campus network solutions worldwide

Created: Friday, 12 February 2021 09:23

Ericsson and T-Systems, a subsidiary of the Deutsche Telekom Group, have announced to offer fully-integrated campus network solutions to partners worldwide

Based on Ericsson's Campus Network infrastructure and T-Systems' Edge Computing capabilities, the partnership delivers an integrated end-to-end solution to directly meet the site connectivity needs of enterprise customers through high-quality, seamless service.

Campus networks seamlessly combine public and private wireless connectivity to support diverse, innovative enterprise use cases. Locations include factory shop floors, logistics centres, airports, ports, oil and gas campuses and power plants.

The private network, which is isolated from the public network, is for the enterprise's exclusive use. Thanks to dedicated spectrum usage and quality-of-service mechanisms, the private network can provide more secure, reliable and predictable 4G or 5G connectivity.

The integrated campus solution delivers low latency, high volume on-site data processing and high data security. These capabilities enable innovative business models and use cases, improved efficiency and cost reductions for enterprises.

Adel Al-Saleh, CEO T-Systems and board member of Deutsche Telekom AG, said, “As enterprises look to scale up their digitalisation and automation, working together with Ericsson enables us to meet global business needs quickly and securely. We can bring this technology to more customers in a way that is seamless, managed end-to-end, and scalable as customer needs evolve. We're looking forward to seeing continued success in the marketplace thanks to this close collaboration.”

Thomas Norén, head of Dedicated Networks, Ericsson, stated, “By joining T-Systems and Ericsson campus networks abilities, we are offering enterprises the ability to accelerate their path to Industry 4.0 with more advanced use cases. With the evolution to 5G, the networks will support applications that require even more bandwidth and lower latency. Ericsson's portfolio of dedicated networks delivers reliable and secure wireless connectivity.”